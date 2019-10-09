Windsor Lions' Den 2019 gives local groups and charities the chance to win financial support for community projects

The Lions’ Club of Windsor has launched Windsor Lions’ Den 2019 where small community groups and charities compete for financial support for local projects which will have a lasting impact in the borough.

Loosely based on the BBC series Dragon’s Den, the event is now entering its third year giving people the chance to pitch their business ideas to a panel of judges in a bid to win financial support.

“We are looking for applications that demonstrate a new or existing community project which benefits either the wider community or a group of individuals within the community whilst providing ongoing fundraising support for your chosen local good cause,” said Windsor Lion Mike Sells.

Groups will be allowed to speak for five minutes, followed by a 10 minute question and answer session after which six teams will go through to the final.

“Over the last two years thousands of pounds have been given away to a variety of causes from Tree House Cafe in Windsor Baptists Church, who wanted to launch a system to stop single use of takeaway cups, to a winter homeless shelter and a community space in a Windsor doctor’s surgery,” Mike added.

Entry for submissions close on Friday, November 8 with the presentations taking place on Wednesday, December 11.

All proposed projects should operate in Ascot, Datchet, Eton, Horton, Sunningdale, Sunninghill, Old Windsor, Windsor or Wraysbury. Visit http://www.windsorlions.co.uk/welfare-projects/lions-den/ for more information.