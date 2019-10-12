In pictures: First Kevin Cruise Foundation Ball raises thousands

Hundreds gathered at the Castle Hotel in Windsor on Saturday, October 5 at the first ever Kevin Cruise Foundation Ball, raising money for the charity’s Christmas Panto Project.

A total of 200 guests arrived to a glass of fizz before heading into the grand ball room to enjoy a three-course dinner, table magic and were treated to a performance from Maidenhead-based musician Tara Deane.

The Kevin Cruise Foundation was set up in 2017 with the aim of offering complimentary theatre tickets to children, families, carers, schools and charity volunteers.

The inaugural ball raised £5,518 and charity founder Martin Cabble-Reid, aka Kevin Cruise, said: “I am over the moon with the amount we raised at the inaugural Foundation Ball.

“We set ourselves a target and we achieved that and so much more.

“This would not have been possible without the help of Catherine Ann Reid and my foundation administration Lisa Hunter.

“Together we spent the best part of a year planning the ball and pulled it off spectacularly.”