In pictures: Palace-to-Palace bike ride

Thousands of cyclists rode into Windsor on Sunday to cross the finish line of the Palace-to-Palace bike ride.

More than 3,000 riders took part in the picturesque charity ride, setting out from Buckingham Palace and arriving at Windsor Castle, taking either a 45-mile route, or one of 90 miles, past sites including Richmond Park and Hampton Court.

Joining the riders was a team of celebrity ambassadors, including video blogger Alfie Deyes, Olympic swimmer Jazz Carlin and a team from ITV’s Good Morning Britain – Kate Garraway, Ben Shephard, Richard Arnold and Alex Beresford.

Palace to Palace, the flagship event for The Prince’s Trust, has raised over £5m in the past 13 years.

The proceeds enable the charity to support young people to improve their lives and help them into work, education or training.

Alfie Deyes said: “Taking part in Palace to Palace this year as team captain of the celebrity ambassadors was a challenge I couldn’t have enjoyed more if I tried.

“The Prince’s Trust is an amazing charity supporting young people to transform their lives.”