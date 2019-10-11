In pictures: Palace-to-Palace bike ride

04:00PM, Friday 11 October 2019
Thousands of cyclists rode into Windsor on Sunday to cross the finish line of the Palace-to-Palace bike ride.
More than 3,000 riders took part in the picturesque charity ride, setting out from Buckingham Palace and arriving at Windsor Castle, taking either a 45-mile route, or one of 90 miles, past sites including Richmond Park and Hampton Court.
Joining the riders was a team of celebrity ambassadors, including video blogger Alfie Deyes, Olympic swimmer Jazz Carlin and a team from ITV’s Good Morning Britain – Kate Garraway, Ben Shephard, Richard Arnold and Alex Beresford.
Palace to Palace, the flagship event for The Prince’s Trust, has raised over £5m in the past 13 years.
The proceeds enable the charity to support young people to improve their lives and help them into work, education or training.
Alfie Deyes said: “Taking part in Palace to Palace this year as team captain of the celebrity ambassadors was a challenge I couldn’t have enjoyed more if I tried.
“The Prince’s Trust is an amazing charity supporting young people to transform their lives.”
