SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Fri, 11
17 °C
Sat, 12
13 °C
Sun, 13
16 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • In pictures: Palace-to-Palace bike ride

    Thousands of cyclists rode into Windsor on Sunday to cross the finish line of the Palace-to-Palace bike ride.

    More than 3,000 riders took part in the picturesque charity ride, setting out from Buckingham Palace and arriving at Windsor Castle, taking either a 45-mile route, or one of 90 miles, past sites including Richmond Park and Hampton Court.

    Joining the riders was a team of celebrity ambassadors, including video blogger Alfie Deyes, Olympic swimmer Jazz Carlin and a team from ITV’s Good Morning Britain – Kate Garraway, Ben Shephard, Richard Arnold and Alex Beresford.

    Palace to Palace, the flagship event for The Prince’s Trust, has raised over £5m in the past 13 years.

    The proceeds enable the charity to support young people to improve their lives and help them into work, education or training.

    Alfie Deyes said: “Taking part in Palace to Palace this year as team captain of the celebrity ambassadors was a challenge I couldn’t have enjoyed more if I tried.

    “The Prince’s Trust is an amazing charity supporting young people to transform their lives.”

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved