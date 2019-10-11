Christian children may no longer be prioritised at Church of England school

An Anglican primary school in Windsor is consulting on a new admission policy which would see children from Christian families no longer given priority.

Over the past year governors and staff at Trinity St Stephen Church of England First School have received training on the role of the church in modern-day Britain.

Louise Lovegrove, head teacher at the school in Vansittart Road said: “Schools such as ours were set up to educate all children of the parish.

“Our admissions policy needed to reflect this aim and reassure local families that, if they want a place at their local school, they would be able to get one.”

A consultation period will run until Monday, November 18, allowing people to submit their comments in writing to the school ahead of a full governing body meeting.

Referring to Christian families who live outside the catchment area who will be affected by the policy change, Mrs Lovegrove said: “Over the past couple of years our admissions data indicates that no families have been admitted to the school using this criteria.

“We will take account of any views that are expressed from a parent who may fall into this category at the end of the consultation.”

Rev Sally Lodge, a school governor who regularly conducts assemblies at the school, said: “I am very pleased that the proposed oversubscription criteria will ensure that the Christian ethos and wonderful education opportunities offered by the school will be available to all local children in the true spirit of a Church of England school.”

The proposed oversubscription criteria, which follow the Oxford Diocese Model Policy, will ensure that children who live closest to the school will take priority after those with social and medical needs or children with an Education Health Care Plan.

“The school has an excellent community feel and this focus on our local families will help this to continue to grow,” added Mrs Lovegrove.

Visit https://www.tssfirst.co.uk/our-school/admissions to find out more.