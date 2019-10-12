Poetry book published by Optalis raises awareness about dementia

A poetry book written by those with dementia was launched at Windsor Day Centre on Thursday, October 3.

The book, Rhymes of our Times, was released by adult social care provider Optalis in time for National Poetry Day, which took place on the same day.

Julie Harris, Optalis head of non-regulated services, who came up with the idea for the book, said: “When you read the poetry book, you become captivated by the art created by our customers. It’s been a cathartic experience, giving them a chance to relive some of their fondest memories whilst being creative.

“Overall, it’s been an amazing experience.

“The work in Rhymes of our Times has already enthralled readers, and we’re looking forward to now sharing the inspiring work with the general public.”

The book also has a foreword written by Only Fools and Horses actress Sue Holderness, who became an ambassador for dementia after she lost her mother to the disease.

The book will be on sale in libraries across Wokingham, Windsor and Maidenhead, as well as Optalis for £10.

Optalis’ Windsor Day Centre, in Imperial Road, also runs dementia poetry sessions each week for its older people groups.