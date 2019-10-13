Martyn Crossley opens new florist in Windsor Yards

Martyn Crossley florist has opened a new shop in Windsor Yards after closing its Queen Anne’s Court store in July.

The shop occupied the Queen Anne’s Court site for 28 years and has gathered a following thanks to creating well-known displays and bouquets for the royals.

Martyn said: “Since we closed the old store, as a result of family illness, we have been inundated with overwhelming support from clients hoping to see us back in the town.

“While we’ve been busy over the summer with phone and internet orders, we have missed the personal interaction you can only get in a shop.

“We’re looking forward to seeing what the new location close to the station and the increased footfall at Windsor Yards will bring.”

Robert Gramson, centre manager at Windsor Yards, added: “Welcoming Martyn Crossley to Windsor Yards, and back to the town, is a huge honour.

“Its floral displays have a unique and classic style that the people of Windsor and beyond adore.”