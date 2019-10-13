SITE INDEX

    • Busy Buttons perform puppet show at Windsor Fringe

    The Last Puppet, written by Louella Fernandez-Lempiäinen, had five to 13-year-olds from Busy Buttons join in a performance about the importance of recycling.

    The studio used recycled materials to create props and costumes, with narration from actress Victoria Turton-Blyth and a dance choreographed by Susan Handy’s School of Dancing.

    Karen Darville, chairperson of Windsor Fringe, said: “It’s fantastic how the whole show came together.”

