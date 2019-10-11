FOI reveals cost to remove 'HELCH' graffiti tag

An FOI has revealed the cost to remove a graffiti tag which appeared on the railway viaduct.

Last month the Express reported the ‘HELCH’ graffiti tag, which has appeared in sites across London and the South of England over the past year, was scrawled across a railway viaduct overlooked by Windsor Castle.

Visible from the Royal Windsor Way dual carriageway, many feared it blighted the view which greeted visitors and residents to the town.

An FOI submitted by the Express to Network Rail has confirmed the estimated cost of the removal was £5,961.45.

Network Rail said the size and scale of graffiti was a contributing factor in the decision to remove it.

A spokesman added: “The graffiti which appeared on the railway bridge in Windsor was removed as soon as possible.

“The decision to remove graffiti is made on a case-by-case basis with the size and scale of the graffiti in Windsor a contributing factor.

“It is dangerous to go near running railway lines and we urge people not to put their life at risk to vandalise bridges and viaducts.

Cllr Samantha Rayner (Con, Eton and Castle), cabinet member for Windsor, said: “We are incredibly proud of beautiful Windsor and Eton and the residents and council work hard to make it a wonderful place to live, work and visit.

“The graffiti upset a lot of people in our community.”