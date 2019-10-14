Windsor Lions’ raise more than £5,000 at annual swimathon

The Lions Club of Windsor hosted its 23rd annual swimathon at Windsor Leisure Centre on Sunday.

Schools, groups and organisations form teams of up to eight people to raise money for a charity of its choice with races taking place from 8am to 6pm.

Mike Sells, who organised the first swimathon in 1997, said: “This major charity fun event has raised more than £185,000 during the past 22 years to benefit many local charities, good cause and other groups in the community.”

Teams had 55 minutes to swim as many lengths as possible in a relay format.

“The event went very well,” said Windsor Lion Diane Purchase.

A total of 47 teams entered including the Mayor’s Team, SportsAble, First Wraysbury Guides and the Horton & Wraysbury Guides, Clewer Green First School, St Edward’s Catholic First School.

They were joined by the Electric Eels, a swimming club for young people aged eight and over with Down Syndrome.

“The Electric Eels come every year and they absolutely love it,” said Diane.

After the event around £5,500 had been raised, but Windsor Lions expected this figure to increase.

Mike added: “Sunday was a great event with lots of enthusiasm during the day from the swimmers and their supporters, more than £5,500 in sponsorship was raised on the day with this figure expected to raise significantly after all the money is in.”

Every penny raised is donated to various charitable causes as chosen by the individual teams.

Visit https://www.justgiving.com/lionsclub to donate.