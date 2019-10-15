In pictures: Musicians take to stage for Oxjam Windsor Festival

Musicians graced the stage to raise money for the fight against poverty at the Windsor Oxjam Festival.

The event took place on Saturday at 4Motion Dance Theatre Company’s community café, The Loading Bay, in Vansittart Estate with some acts also performing at The Hope pub in Ward Royal Parade.

Crowds were treated to an eclectic range of music throughout the day from artists including the Grand Old Uke of York, West Wickhams and Dream Sellers.

In total, the festival raised £973.82 for Oxfam.

Elaine Macey, director of the 4Motion Dance Theatre Company, said: “You can plan a community event but the true testament is when the people make it come alive.

“We had more than 300 people that came through the door and there were families that were there from midday right through to the evening.

“To be able to support a charity like Oxfam and raise that amount of money was incredible.”