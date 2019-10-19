Contemporary Art Fair to return to Windsor in November

Hundreds of paintings, prints and sculptures will be on show at the 15th Contemporary Art Fair next month.

More than 160 established and emerging artists will be exhibiting at Royal Windsor Racecourse at the fair, which is on the weekend of November 9-10.

A private viewing will take place on Friday, November 8, from 6-9pm.

Sarah McAllister, co-director of the Contemporary Art Fair, alongside Deborah James, said: “We wanted to bring together artists and galleries from across the UK and Europe under one roof to give art lovers the opportunity to browse and immerse themselves in everything contemporary art has to offer, whether for the home or work environment.

“There are so many different styles to peruse, with every-thing from limited edition prints to the more expensive original pieces, as well as every opportunity to commission your very own tailored artwork.

“Art is for one and all and to bring it together alongside real, live interaction with the artists themselves makes the magic of art and creativity wonderfully accessible to everyone.”

Visitors can also have their art valued for free by BBC’s Bargain Hunt regular Thomas Forrester.

He said: “We are really looking forward to attending the fair and meeting visitors who want to find out more about their possessions in terms of popularity at auction, background as well as the value.”

Tickets cost £10 for adults on the door. Under 16s are admitted free.