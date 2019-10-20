Castle Fine Art's signed Marvel artworks sell out in record time

A collection of limited-edition Marvel prints signed by the late comic book writer Stan Lee sold out in super-fast time after being unveiled at Castle Fine Art gallery in Windsor Royal Station at 6pm on Friday, October 11.

By Monday afternoon, the collection – which featured some of Marvel’s most iconic characters including Spider-Man and the Incredible Hulk – had all been sold.

The five artworks, at £3,950 each, were part of the fourth instalment of the deluxe Superheroes collection, created in collaboration with Marvel’s fine art publisher, Choice Fine Art.

Clare Thompson, gallery manager at Castle Fine Art, Windsor, said: “With Marvel having dominated the top 10 comic book sales chart in the last decade, it’s no surprise that the collection has sold out already.”