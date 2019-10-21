Windsor Homeless Project celebrates 10th anniversary

Windsor Homeless Project (WHP) is celebrating 10 years of offering “a safe, non judgemental space for anyone homeless or vulnerable to access.”

The Project provides a drop-in centre at the Holy Trinity Garrison Church in Trinity Place three days a week, offering hot food and drinks, clothes, toiletries alongside support and advice.

Nick Roberts, project manager at WHP, said: “I have suffered with addiction most of my adult life and when I managed to get myself clean I wanted to do something to help others.

“We have given a safe non judgemental space for anyone homeless or vulnerable to access.

“This has influenced massive changes in some of our guests and also engaged the community in helping us run and support the project.”

Over the years WHP has supported people who are facing homelessness for a variety of reasons including substance abuse, relationship breakdowns and bereavement.

Reminiscing about his experiences at WHP, Nick recalled a woman who came to the project with her three children after leaving her violent partner.

“I was almost in tears myself as the day went on, phone call after phone call but no one taking responsibility.

“Thankfully the lady and her children are now housed locally, away from harm and are positively moving forward.”

WHP help more than 85 guests with an average attendance of 70 visits per week.

“The number of homeless has been increasing nationally nearly every year since the project opened,” said Nick.

“It is no different in Windsor, although our numbers may be lower than some towns, it is still a big problem.”

Visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/charity-web/charity/displayCharityCampaignPage.action?charityCampaignUrl=10YEARSWHP to donate to WHP in honour of their 10th anniversary.