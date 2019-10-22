Around 600 people join Windsor & Eton Brewery Runfest

Around 600 people put on their jogging shoes to take part in Windsor & Eton Brewery’s Runfest on Saturday.

Now in its third year, the event is part of the British Beer Runs series which launches marathons from breweries across the South East.

“It’s always a big success but this year it really blew out of the water,” said Charlotte Thompson, events and marketing manager at Windsor & Eton Brewery.

“This year we wanted to make a party out of it.

“It’s supposed to be a fun, sociable event and half of the appeal is the beer and food afterwards.”

Runners were greeted with a cool beer at the event stand in Alexandra Gardens when they finished the race.

It also featured the Family Fun Run, with young children taking part in an 800 meter dash to the finish line.

At the after party runners tucked into a BBQ with live music from local musicians continuing into the evening.

“The event is also about being involved in local and social events,” Charlotte said of Windsor & Eton Brewery’s contribution to the community after nine years of business.

“We enjoy being able to give something back to the local community and support local businesses.”