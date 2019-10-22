Windsor Lions Trail extended due to popular demand

The Windsor Lions Trail has been extended for four days until Thursday, October 31 due to popular demand.

The lions appeared across the Royal Borough at the beginning of August and were due to be removed on Sunday, October 27 ahead of a charity auction.

“It was an overwhelming yes to keep them,” said creative director Lisa Todd on the decision to extend the trail.

“Tourists from across England and overseas put Windsor on their travel itinerary just to see the Lions,” Lisa explained as she described meeting people from as far afield as Tasmania and Lake Michigan in the United States.

Lisa met these tourists at The Lion Shop, located at the site of the former Fenwick department store in Windsor Yards, which sells various merchandise related to the trail and will be open until the end of December.

“The whole event has given me a very warm feeling,” she said.

The Lions Roar Goodbye Weekend on November 9-10 at The Lion Shop will give people a chance to bid on their favourite lions at the charity auction.

The auction will take place at the Runnymead on Thames Hotel & Spa on Thursday, November 28.