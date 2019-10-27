Optician at Specsavers Windsor raises over £700 for charity

A Windsor optician has just returned from a trip to India where she carried out eye tests for people who do not have access to treatment.

Over the summer Specsavers Windsor hosted special events to fundraise £700 for 25-year-old Nandini Soni’s trip.

She worked at sight camps, supported by Unite for Sight, in three villages in India’s eastern state of Odisha, helping more than 100 people by identifying and treating eye conditions.

“The trip was a great success,” said Nandini.

The sight camp focused primarily on screening cataracts, with Nandini and her team identifying and funding the treatment of 26 cataract patients.

“We’d spend the day checking and testing eyes,” she said.

“For anyone who had cataracts, we’d drive them back to the city centre in Odisha for more thorough testing in hospital.

“As long as they didn’t have other health issues, such as diabetes, we were then able to arrange their cataract treatment by a local consultant.”

Unite for Sight empowers communities worldwide to improve eye health and eliminate preventable blindness through sight camps and funding existing eye care services.

Rupal Patel, director at Specsavers Windsor, said: “We’re extremely proud of Nandini’s work in India and we’re even more grateful to our customers who helped it happen.

“Conditions such as cataracts are generally easy to treat, but only if you have access to an optician.

“It’s a potent reminder of how important it is for us all to get our eyes tested and not take our access to facilities for granted.”

In future Nandini would like to attend more eye camps in other developing countries and continents including Africa and Honduras.

Speaking of her gratitude to everyone who donated, Nandini said: “The smallest things we can give – such as our time, money and resources – make such a huge difference to people’s lives.”