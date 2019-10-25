Sisters raise over £700 for Windsor Dialysis Unit

Sisters from Slough have launched a fundraising campaign to support the Windsor Dialysis Unit to thank the hospital for taking care of their grandmother during the last five-and-a-half years of her life.

The campaign, which was set up by Priya and Anisha Farmah, has already raised more than £720 – and exceeded its target of £500.

Pushap Kanta, affectionately known as Mummy Ji, died at the beginning of the month at the age of 84.

She had been having dialysis at the Windsor unit three days a week after being diagnosed with renal failure.

“She was an amazing woman,” said 24-year-old Priya.

Mummy Ji was driven to and from the clinic by staff who, the sisters say, would always make her smile with their jokes and kindness.

“They held her hand and made sure she was safe when she got home,” said Priya.

The family placed their complete trust and respect in the nurses at the Windsor Diaylsis Unit who, they say, exceeded in all the work they did.

“They understood Mummy Ji’s needs; they were sympathetic and made sure they provided the best care,” said Priya.

At the funeral the family asked mourners to donate to the Windsor Diaylsis Unit fundraising campaign instead of buying flowers.

Priya has spoken of her admiration for her grandmother who was ‘like a parental figure’ as she lived with the family, helping to raise the children.

“She went out of her way to be generous and kind to people.”

All funds raised will go towards the Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust in support of the Windsor Dialysis Unit.

Visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/dialysis-unit-donation-in-memory-of-pushap-kanta to make a donation.