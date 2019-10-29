Over 350 people join Datchet Beer Festival for 10th anniversary

Datchet Beer Festival celebrated its 10th anniversary this weekend where it welcomed more than 350 guests with all proceeds donated to the 2nd Datchet Scout Group.

“We calculated that we have raised about £20,000 in the 10 years we’ve been running,” said festival volunteer Paul Smith, a chef from Pierson Road, Windsor.

The event originated in 2009 in a bid to support a member of the group join the World Scout Jamboree in Sweden.

The World Scout Jamboree brings together thousands of scouts from all over the world and Datchet Beer Festival has since supported trips to Japan and West Virginia in the United States.

“After the first event we thought let’s keep going, and we’ve been growing ever since,” said Paul.

They served 25 real ales and ciders, mostly sourced by local companies including Windsor & Eton Brewery and Rebellion Brewery in Marlow.

“Rebellion Brewery have been with us from the beginning, offering their services free of charge,” said Paul.

“We probably wouldn’t have got to 10 years without them.”

The two day event concluded on Saturday evening with The Mighty Playhouse from Old Windsor entertaining guests.