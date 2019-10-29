Cyclists race around Windsor Great Park for the Red Bull Timelaps

More than 1,000 riders raced around Windsor Great Park in the early hours of Sunday morning for the longest one-day cycle challenge in the country.

The Red Bull Timelaps takes place on the night the clocks go back across the country.

Competitors sped around a 6.7km circuit in a bid to complete as many laps as possible in 25 hours.

Vitus Pro Cycling were crowned Red Bull Timelaps champions after achieving 148 laps in 25 hours, covering a total of 894km with a nine lap lead on their nearest competitor.

Team member Mikey Mottram said: “I was surprised with just how hard the race was. We started the whole thing doing 60-90 minute stints, but then from early Sunday we started doing two hour shifts just because everybody wanted to do their last run and get warm.

“Red Bull Timelaps is certainly more challenging than you expect it to be, but definitely worth it.”

Bianchi Dama triumphed in the women’s team category after they completed 126 laps and 768km and the Clapham Chasers won gold in the mixed category.

Georgina Panchaud from Bianchi Dama said: “It was tricky because it was a course that you hadn’t seen before and you’re heading downhill into it in the dark.

“A lot of it is about luck, if you get onto the right wheel or with the right group you can ride with them.

“The one thing you don’t want is to be is isolated out there because then it can be tough.”