Windsor candidates announced for December’s general election

Political parties are readying their candidates after the House of Commons agreed to a general election on Thursday, December 12.

Adam Afriyie, who has been Windsor’s MP for 14 years, will be standing again as the Conservative candidate.

Natasha Airey, chairwoman of the Windsor Conservative Association, said: “He is a hard-working MP who is committed to representing local residents and we are confident he will continue working to deliver on the commitments made by the Conservative government to the benefit of his constituents.”

The Liberal Democrats have selected Julian Tisi as their candidate. He previously contested the seat in 2010 and 2017.

He said: “We stand apart as an open, tolerant party in favour of fairness, opening opportunity and freedoms for all.”

The Green Party have selected Fintan McKeown.

He promised to voice voters’ ‘concerns and ambitions’ and said ‘the Green Party offers the only viable and realistic policies for our climate emergency’.

The Labour Party candidate will be announced soon.

The Brexit Party will also announce their candidate soon.