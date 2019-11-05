Hundreds of children join Wacky World activity arena in Windsor Leisure Centre

Extreme hungry hippos and gladiator duels were just some of the activities children enjoyed at Wacky World in the Windsor Leisure Centre on Saturday.

Launching in February 2017, Wacky World is the UK’s largest inflatable indoor activity arena in the UK and includes activity sessions for children, toddlers and adults aged 18 and over.

“The event was amazing,” said Heleana Whitley, event manager at Wacky World.

“We had around 850 children and parents over the day, everyone loved it.”

Obstacle courses ranged from extreme human hungry hippos, to assault courses, gladiator duels, a bouncy castle, the rock n’ roller, basejump, mini wacky world, the ‘unclimbable’ wall and Wacky World’s own Total Wipeout challenge.

“The feedback from the majority of people and it was amazing to hear that everyone had such a great time,” said Heleana.

A spokesperson from Wacky World added: “When we introduced Wacky World to the nation back in February 2017 it opened up fun and unique opportunities for both children and their parents to enjoy.

“Since our launch we have seen over 100,000 kids through our Wacky doors experiencing an array of inflatable activities.”

Each session lasts one-and-a-half hours and costs £11.95 per person.

If you missed Wacky World over the weekend, the inflatable activity arena will be visiting the Magnet Leisure Centre in Maidenhead in April.