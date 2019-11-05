War artist Arabella Dorman attends unveiling of Crimean War collection at Cumberland Lodge

War artist Arabella Dorman was among guests at the unveiling of a collection of Crimean War prints at Cumberland Lodge on Thursday October, 17.

The collection of watercolours by William Simpson (1823-99) appears on the recently renamed Hobson Corridor and was restored to mark the 90th birthday of The Queen, who is patron of Cumberland Lodge.

Businessman and philanthropist Sir Ronald Hobson, who died in 2017, and his wife Lady Hobson’s financial donation made the restoration of the collection possible.

Canon Dr Edmund Newell, chief executive of the charity at Cumberland Lodge, said: “We are immensely grateful to Sir Ronald and Lady Hobson for their generous support of this much-needed project. It is wonderful to see the collection all back together at the Lodge, and we would also like to extend our grateful thanks to Malcolm Leach for restoring them so meticulously and bringing them back to their former glory.

“We look forward to welcoming many more people to see the collection in the future, as part of our regular tours and open days, and other public events. They will also be on display for the thousands of students and guests who visit us every year.”

Visit cumberlandlodge.ac.uk for an audio on Arabella Dorman in Conversation.