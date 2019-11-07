Father Christmas will greet dogs at Battersea's annual Santa Paws event

Pooches can get in the Christmas spirit with a special visit to Santa’s Grotto at Battersea Dogs & Cats Home.

Dogs and their owners will get to have a paw-fect photo shoot at the Santa Paws event at the centre in Priest Hill on Saturday, November 16.

Visitors will also get to browse an indoor craft market, attend canine behaviour and advice sessions and try their luck at the raffle and tombola.

Sean Welland, rehoming and welfare manager at Battersea Old Windsor, said: “Christmas is a time to spend with family, and while some of the dogs and cats at Battersea will be in kennels over the festive season, our incredible staff and volunteers will be here to make sure they don’t miss out.

“Santa Paws is a wonderful opportunity for all dogs and their owners to come to our centre and enjoy some festive fun, while also raising money to make Christmas a little more merry for our residents.”