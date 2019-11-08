Remembrance Sunday events in Windsor and Slough

BURNHAM

A remembrance parade will leave Gore Road at 10.15am and will arrive at the war memorial for the wreath laying ceremony and two-minute silence, starting at 10.25am.

The parade will then march to St Peter’s Church for a remembrance service, before marching along the High Street and back to the Royal British Legion.



The Burnham Village Twinning Association, which is hosting 36 French people for the weekend, will also be present.

COLNBROOK

A memorial garden will be officially opened by Colnbrook with Poyle Parish Council to mark Remembrance Day.

The event will get underway at Dickens Place at 9.45am with a community parade following 15 minutes later.

The procession will end at St Thomas’ Church, in St Thomas Walk, where guests are invited to attend a Remembrance Day service.

DATCHET

St Mary’s Church in The Green will host a Remembrance Day service at 10am. Members of the British Legion and local scouts groups will leave the Datchet Village Green at 9.45am for the church service. They will then return to the green to lay a wreath by the war memorial at 11am.

LANGLEY

Remembrance Day services will be taking place at churches across Langley.

Christ the Worker Church in Parlaunt Road, St Francis’ Church in London Road, and St Mary the Virgin Church in St Mary’s Road, will start their services at 9.30am.

A parade featuring beaver, cub and scout groups from the area, will leave Christ the Worker Church at 10.40am.

A commemorative service will follow at Langley Memorial Park 15 minutes later.

SLOUGH

The Mayor of Slough, Cllr Avtar Kaur Cheema, will be leading the annual Act of Remembrance.

The ceremony will start at 10.45am in the Town Square with a Drumhead Service taking place at 10.55am.

A two-minute silence will then be observed before a procession travels to St Mary’s Church, in Church Street.

At 11.25am a Civic Service of Remembrance will get underway with a wreath laying ceremony planned for noon.

In the event of bad weather, there will be no activities in the Town Square and the service will start at St Mary’s Church at 10.50am.

Call the Mayor’s Office on 01753 875001 for details.

WINDSOR

The Royal Borough’s Windsor Remembrance Service will begin at Windsor War memorial at 10.50am followed by a church service at Windsor Parish Church of St John the Baptist in the High Street.

The Garrison Remembrance Service will begin at 10.50am at the Holy Trinity Garrison Church in Claremont Road.

Representatives from the Coldstream and Welsh Guards and the Band of the Household Cavalry will join members of the public for the service.

Guests are asked to be seated by 10.30am.