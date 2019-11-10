Public meetings will give residents a say in Borough Local Plan

Public meetings have been organised by borough councillors to help residents have their say on the Borough Local Plan.

After residents were confronted with more than 3,000 pages of documents about the plan, Cllr Jon Davey (WWRA, Clewer & Dedworth West) and Cllr Helen Price (The Borough First, Clewer & Dedworth East) have organised these meetings to help give clarity to the details outlined in the papers.

The meetings will take place from 7pm-9pm on Thursday, November 14 at Legoland Resort in Winkfield Road and from 7pm-9pm on Wednesday, November 20 at the Windsor Guildhall.