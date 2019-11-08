Windsor Castle renovations may be ripped up after planning error

Renovations at the Queen’s residence may have to be removed following a planning error.

Works restoring the 14th century Hundred Steps at Windsor Castle began in July, but the Royal Household has been forced to apply for retrospective planning permission.

If the application is not approved, the council will issue an enforcement notice that could mean the works have to be ripped up.

The Royal Household is trying to repair the support wall of the external staircase using Cotswold stone, reusing the existing bricks where they are salvageable.

Work began on July 16, but the retrospective planning application states that the Royal Household was later advised by council officers that the extent of the works dictated that planning permission would be required on top of the listed building consent that was already secured.

To view the application in full visit publicaccess. rbwm.gov.uk/online-applications/ and use reference 19/03016/FULL