Police carry out 'controlled explosions' in Horton following 'non-viable devices' discovery

Police carried out two controlled explosions in Horton last night (Tuesday) following the discovery of ‘non-viable devices’.

Officers from Thames Valley Police and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit (EOD) were called to reports of suspicious items being located near lakes in Park Lane at 4.25pm.

The items were found to be ‘non-viable devices’ but two controlled explosions were carried out as a precaution.

A TVP spokesman said the items are in a remote location and there is no wider threat to the public.

A cordon remains in place while further assessment and searches continue.