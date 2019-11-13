Windsor to enter festive mood at Christmas Light Switch On

Windsor will get into the festive spirit on Saturday as the Christmas Light Switch On and Lantern Procession ceremony take over the town.

Festivities will be launched by the Egham Band followed by the Lantern Procession led by children from Busy Buttons Creative Studio, which will start at Royal Windsor Station and weave its way through the town.

Busy Buttons will also be reviving their Last Puppet theatre show with a special Christmas-themed twist.

Speaking of the performance, Busy Buttons co-founder Louella Fernandez-Lempiäinen said: "Our focus is to use art to benefit all but in particular those with needs and anxiety issues.

“These students aged five to 13 years are not from drama school and hugely benefit from the confidence boost of working as one big 'family' to bring this performance in front of an audience for Christmas."

A specially commissioned projection reflected on the walls of Windsor Castle will show onlookers sections of the stain glass and architectural parts of St George’s Chapel that will start at 4.30pm and switch off at 12 midnight every evening until January 5.

The Queen granted permission for the projections which are commissioned by Windsor, Eton and Ascot Town Partnership with assistance from the Royal Household, the Dean & Canons of Windsor, the Projection Studio and the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead, Busy Buttons Creative Studio, St George’s, Eton Porny and Eton Wick Schools.

In support of the official switch on ceremony, 200 performers from the community will appear on a specially built stage located in front of Windsor Castle.

The stars of Theatre Royal Windsor’s pantomime, Aladdin and Princess Jasmine, will join Mayor Cllr Sayonara Luxton on Castle Hill for the Christmas Lights switch on at 5:30pm.