Windsor Town Council petition needs fewer than 200 signatures to reach target

A petition to create a Windsor Town Council requires less than 200 signatures from residents in the unparished area of Windsor to meet the threshold to trigger a Governance Review.

Residents met at York House on Tuesday evening to discuss the formation of a new Town Council and voice the ideas they would like to propose to the Governance Review board should the council decide to take the petition to review.

Richard Endacott, chief executive of the Windsor Town Council committee, said: “The Royal Borough will make the decision as to whether to introduce a new town council.

“However with the weight of public opinion as shown by the petition and engagement across the community it would be difficult for them to turn this request down.”

A review will take approximately 12 months if the Royal Borough decides to trigger it before they can vote to implement the recommendations suggested by the Governance Review.

If this is the case a Windsor Town Council will be formed after the local elections in May 2023, although in this circumstance Richard will push for town councillor elections in early 2022 to avoid delays forming the council.

Speaking of the gathering at York House, he said it “turned into a really positive meeting, including representatives from Datchet Parish Council who came to share their experiences.”

During the meeting the group decided on several core responsibilities which they would like a Windsor Town Council to cover.

These include allotments, cemeteries, bus shelters, street furniture, events organisation, fundraising for local organisations, planning advice, hire and use of Windsor Guildhall, publications, recreation areas, war memorials, open spaces and footpaths.

“Uniting Community organisations was seen as a core reason for the formation of a Windsor Town Council ensuring an umbrella for co-ordination of events and providing effective support,” said Richard.

The petition has currently received 615 online and 869 paper signatures.

“Clearly there is an appetite for local representation as demonstrated by the amazing response to the petition,” said Richard.

“However we would like to engage the whole town in the project and therefore will launch a series of consultation events throughout the governance review process to ensure as broad a range of views and opinions are as represented as possible.”

The submission deadline for the petition, which requires 1661 signatures from residents in the unparished area, is Friday, December 27.