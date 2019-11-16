World Horse Welfare’s ‘Horse Trail’ to be auctioned at Kensington Palace

Horse sculptures, which went on display across Windsor and Eton in April as part of the World Horse Welfare’s ‘Horse Trail’, will be auctioned at Kensington Palace on Wednesday, November 27.

Each of the large sculptures and small maquettes were designed by famous names including Martin Clunes OBE, radio DJ Sara Cox and Alan Titchmarsh MBE.

The auction showpieces include a bronze maquette replica of Poppy the War Horse, a national monument unveiled in Ascot last year to pay tribute to the millions of UK, Allied and Commonwealth horses, mules and donkeys who served in World War One.

Anyone can bid for one of the horses at https://givergy.uk/worldhorsetrail until midnight on Wednesday, November 20 ahead of the live auction at Kensington Palace.

All funds will go towards the World Horse Welfare to enable them to continue to protecting horses around the world.