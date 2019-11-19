Windsor welcomes the festive season as crowds gather for the Christmas Lights Switch On

The streets of Windsor were packed from ‘top to bottom’ for the Christmas light switch on and lantern procession on Saturday.

The afternoon of festive activities kicked off with the Egham Band and was followed by the annual lantern procession led by children from Busy Button’s Creative Studio.

Louella Fernandez-Lempiäinen, co-founder of Busy Buttons, said: “Our colourful parade culminated in a wonderful crescendo of an energetic, foot stopping performance by Busy Buttons students using lanterns to create different formations and the finale Christmas Tree formation paying homage to Queen Victoria and Prince Albert's first Christmas Tree in Windsor Castle.

“It was a fantastic opportunity for our young people to perform and express themselves in front of such a large audience thanks to the Windsor, Eton & Ascot Town Partnership.”

The children were dressed in traditional Victorian top hats and bonnets as they sung carols along the parade route through the town centre accompanied by the Egham Brass Band and Town Crier.

A stage set up on Castle Hill saw performances from the Datchet-based Susan Handy School of Dance, the Windsor Boys and Girls School Band and The Last Puppet Theatre Show performed by Busy Buttons.

“There was a lovely buzz as people were getting excited and couldn’t wait for the lights to be switched on,” said Mayor Cllr Sayonara Luxton (Con, Sunningdale & Cheapside). “The lights were beautiful as usual.”

She added: “Looking out from the stage and down the high street it was packed with people from top to bottom.

“People came out in the cold so they could see the lights.”

The Mayor was joined on stage by Aladdin and Princess Jasmine, the stars of Theatre Royal’s pantomime, to lead the crowds in a countdown to the switching on of the lights.

“I couldn’t fault the event,” said Cllr Luxton. “People had a great time and the lights looked so pretty.”