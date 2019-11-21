Windsor railway decorated with mural as part of Network Rail art scheme

04:25PM, Thursday 21 November 2019
Mural in Alma Road (Photo ref:132177-9)
The wall of a railway bridge in Alma Road has been decorated with a mural by the rail operator Network Rail.
The mural, near the Alexandra Road car park, features a castle, to reflect the town’s Royal connections and swans, a familiar sight on the Thames.
It is part of a nationwide initiative being undertaken by Network Rail. Its murals have appeared in towns and villages across the country.
Locations have been chosen specifically with the intention of making them appealing to residents and tourists. Most have appeared in Wales and areas of London.
A Network Rail spokeswoman said: “We’ve been working with artist Lionel Stanhope nationally and have chosen designated locations as part of a national scheme to smarten up areas.”
Cllr Samantha Rayner (Con, Eton and Castle), deputy leader of the council, resident and leisure services, said: “We love Windsor and the mural seems to have a good reaction with people seeming to really like it.
“If it’s appropriate for the area then I’m sure the council will welcome the support of Network Rail and work with them to continue to improve our wonderful town.”
