Sandown Care Home one of five nominees in National Dementia Care Awards 2019

A care home which mostly looks after patients with dementia has been nominated for a national award.

Sandown Park Care Home in Vale Road was one of five nominees to be shortlisted for Best Care Home at the National Dementia Care Awards, in Doncaster, south Yorkshire.

“We are elated about this achievement,” said manager Shahnaaz Mohamad.

Speaking of the home, which has been in Windsor for 10 years, she said: “We deliver good care to the community. It’s not about one person but the whole team.”

Nine out of 10 residents at Sandown are living with dementia, which affects about 850,000 people in the UK.

“It’s about making a positive difference to people and the community,” said Shahnaaz, who last year was named best manager at the National Dementia Care Awards.

The home is also nominated for a National Care Award.

The winners will be announced on Friday, November 29.