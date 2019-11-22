Viral Facebook post helps homeless man find work

A homeless man has received hundreds of offers of work after a Facebook post of him went viral.

Mark Delaney, a painter and decorator who has been living on the streets for years, thanked Dom Savvy, who posted about him looking for work on social media.

The post, which was published on Saturday, November 2, has been shared more than 12,000 times.

It read: “This is Mark in Windsor, he’s a painter and decorator with his own tools, let’s get him a job.”

The post has attracted hundreds of comments from people offering Mark work.

Mark said his phone has been ringing constantly with people offering him jobs.

He said: “I’m very grateful for what people have done.

“One local lady said she couldn’t give me work but put me up in a bed and breakfast for three nights.”

Dom, a former volunteer at Windsor Homeless Project, said he saw Mark when he was with his family in the town.

He said: “I asked if I could take a picture of him with the board and share it to see what turns up.

“It’s fantastic that it’s gone viral considering the spontaneity of the interaction.

“From the amount of messages I received, I’m confident the ball is in his court now and hopefully he’ll be on his feet and in accommodation soon.”

Mark has been offered jobs by individuals and companies and hopes to use this work to pay for accommodation and eventually have a place of his own.

He added: “I’d like to thank Dom very much for everything he’s done.”

Visit https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10156945130853090&set=a.248490358089&type=3&theater to view the post on Facebook.