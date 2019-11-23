Windsor on Ice returns to Alexandra Gardens

The festive season has officially kicked-off as Windsor on Ice has returned ‘bigger and better than ever.’

Located in Alexandra Gardens, the family attraction features an ice rink, Christmas market and fairground rides to keep residents entertained.

“We’re back bigger and better than ever,” said Aaron Coleman, manager and owner of Windsor on Ice.

“This year we have a new layout with an outdoor cinema and skate track.”

The outdoor cinema will screen festive family favourites most week-nights and weekends.

The ice rink is open from 10am-9pm weekdays and weekends and the fairground is open from 1pm-9pm weekdays and 10am-9pm weekends.