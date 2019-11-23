SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Sat, 23
10 °C
Sun, 24
11 °C
Mon, 25
12 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Windsor on Ice returns to Alexandra Gardens

    The festive season has officially kicked-off as Windsor on Ice has returned ‘bigger and better than ever.’

    Located in Alexandra Gardens, the family attraction features an ice rink, Christmas market and fairground rides to keep residents entertained.

    “We’re back bigger and better than ever,” said Aaron Coleman, manager and owner of Windsor on Ice.

    “This year we have a new layout with an outdoor cinema and skate track.”

    The outdoor cinema will screen festive family favourites most week-nights and weekends.

    The ice rink is open from 10am-9pm weekdays and weekends and the fairground is open from 1pm-9pm weekdays and 10am-9pm weekends.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Paid Stories

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    M4 closures this weekend

    M4 closures this weekend

    The motorway will be out of action from junction 6 for Slough and 8/9, Maidenhead from 8pm tomorrow night (Friday), until 6am Monday.

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved