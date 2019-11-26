Engagement group aims to reduce dementia risk by tackling social isolation

Social engagement programme, enABLE, which aims to tackle dementia launched on Wednesday, November 20 at Gospel Hall in Dedworth.

The programme, run by the Academy of Demenita Studies, will help to prevent dementia by targeting people at risk of social isolation which can contribute to the development of the disease.

It will also support people living with dementia in partnership with the local authority and care providers.

“Our sessions are aimed at people who are at risk of becoming socially isolated, meaning they inadvertently are at risk of developing dementia,” said Beulah Shadrache, 51, founder and director of the Academy of Dementia Studies.

Together with a team of people who also have extensive experience of working in the health and social care environment, the Academy of Dementia Studies was launched in London this year and wishes to reduce the stigma and stereotypes associated with dementia, through education in workshops and online sessions.

The engagement programme will involve brain stimulating exercises such as quizzes, creative writing, pottery making, painting, physical and musical activities.

“It is also our aim to support people with dementia to remain socially engaged,” said Beulah.

“This will enhance people with dementia's quality of life and help reduce the stigma of living with dementia.”