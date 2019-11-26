Alexander Devine raises over £18,000 in annual Santa Dash

Hundreds of runners dressed as Father Christmas raised more than £18,000 for Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice in its seventh annual Santa Dash in Windsor.

A total of 550 people took part in the dash, raising vital funds which will go towards training an Alexander Devine nurse for six months.

Alexander Devine’s community fundraiser Julia Philipson said the money will enable the charity ‘to continue our vital work and reach out to more local children and their families’.

She added: “The atmosphere is incredibly special, it doesn’t feel like a normal 5k race.

“There is so much goodwill, high spirits and sense of fun that seems to encompass everyone that joins us and they spread that feeling around Windsor town centre.”

The route took runners along the Long Walk, past the Queen Victoria statue on Castle Hill and through Windsor High Street.

One runner bucked the trend by dressing in an inflatable Pikachu costume, decorated with a Santa hat.

“The feedback from dashers, volunteers and our marshals has been tremendous, most people who attended the event this year had heard about the event by word of mouth or had been before,” said Julia.

“This speaks volumes to us. People love our Windsor town centre Santa Dash and supporting our local charity.

“It is always held on the last Sunday of November and is becoming a firm favourite in people’s festive diaries.”

She added: “Our heartfelt thanks to everyone that joined us on Sunday for our annual Santa Dash, we hope you had as much fun as we did.”

“None of what we do is possible without incredible community support.”

Alexander Devine, based in Snowball Hall, is continuing to accept donations for its Santa Dash, with the hospice often receiving money until February.

Anyone wishing to donate can visit https://alexanderdevine.org/ways-to-give/ to find out more, contact fundraising@alexanderdevine.org or call 01628 822777.