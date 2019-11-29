Plans for town centre cycle route discussed at Windsor Town Forum

Plans to build a cycle route between Dedworth Road and Windsor town centre were discussed at the Windsor Town Forum this week.

Residents were updated on the cycling action plan, which was adopted by the Royal Borough’s cabinet in January.

Although work on a Dedworth-Windsor route has not started, it is one of the plan’s priorities in its first five years.

The plan aims to develop a clear vision for cycling supported by an annual monitoring programme which counts the number of cyclists in the town centre, now around 2,300 a day.

Cycle lanes will be in areas of low or no traffic, with individual route branding and distances measured in time, not miles.

It is proposed the Dedworth Road to Windsor route would start at the junction of Hatch Lane and Dedworth Road and travel through Green Lane, Alma Road, Trinity Place and end in William Street.

Gordon Oliver, principal transport planner at Project Centre, which delivers sustainable travel measures, said: “This is the first of what we hope will be several branded cycle routes.”

Also discussed at the meeting, held on Wednesday in York House, was the Borough Local Plan’s inclusion of housing on land at the King Edward VII Hospital.

Cllr John Bowden (Con, Eton and Castle) told the meeting: “We understand how important King Edward VII Hospital is for the local community and we would like to ensure everyone that the hospital will continue to provide medical services.”

The forum heard health bosses are hoping to secure national funding to upgrade hospital sites which cannot support modern healthcare.

Cllr Bowden said that if plans go ahead ‘the intention would be to inject the money into existing hospital sites to ensure King Edward VII Hospital can provide services in buildings which are fit for use’.

No funding has yet been secured and no agreement to sell or upgrade the site has been made.

A consultation on the Borough Local Plan closes on December 15.

During the meeting, residents and councillors were also updated on air pollution reduction methods and the legal action against Heathrow’s third runway, which is expected to remain under review until after Christmas.