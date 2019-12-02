Cumberland Lodge hosts educational afternoon for sixth-form students

Educational charity Cumberland Lodge hosted a ‘Knowledge Café’ for sixth-form students from The Marist, Charters and Heathfield School to discuss the rise of fascism in 1930s Germany and its relevance in the modern world.

They examined first-hand accounts of citizens living in Germany during the 1930s which were recounted in Amy Buller’s 1943 book ‘Darkness over Germany.’

“The thought-provoking accounts from ordinary people, recounted in Amy Buller’s ‘Darkness over Germany’, are a great way to get sixth-formers talking about history and current affairs in a way that makes them relevant to the concerns and priorities of young people today, ” said Canon Dr Edmund Newell, chief executive of Cumberland Lodge.

‘Darkness over Germany’ reflected Amy’s concerns over the number of young people who had been radicalised by Nazism and her fears this would happen in Britain.

Inspired by the book, the educational foundation was formed at Cumberland Lodge five years after its publication with the support of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth.

Lizzie Guinney, director of Sixth Form at The Marist School which hosted the event, added: “The ever-more complex political, economic and social climate can be daunting for young people. Cumberland Lodge gave our students the opportunity to come together with peers and explore how lessons from the past can help us understand modern-day issues.”