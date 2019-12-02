Queen Anne First School awarded Plastic Free Status from Surfers Against Sewage

The Queen Anne Royal Free First School is ‘delighted’ to have been awarded Plastic Free Schools Status from Surfers Against Sewage.

“The Eco Team, led by Claire McDougall, has made a significant impact on reducing our school’s use of plastic and implementing a number of energy saving initiatives," said Judith Street, headteacher at The Queen Anne School.

“I am delighted that our children now recognise that they can play a part in improving our world.”

The Eco Team, which is made up of a pupil from each year group, worked with Surfers Against Sewage and Plastic Free Windsor looking at ways the school can reduce single use plastic.

They lead the school on saving energy by making sure doors are kept shut and lights switched off alongside challenging pupils and staff about the impact their actions have on the planet.

Plastic Free Windsor, run by a volunteer group of local residents, added: “Queen Anne's have made great strides in their plastic free journey and are setting an inspiring example to other Windsor schools.

“They thoroughly deserve their award from Surfers Against Sewage."