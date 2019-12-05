20-foot Christmas Tree unveiled at Windsor Castle

Windsor Castle was given a festive makeover last week when a magnificent 20ft Nordmann fir Christmas tree was unveiled in St George’s Hall.

A special display of gifts exchanged between the Queen Victoria and Prince Albert were also on display.

On Friday, November 29, staff decorated the Nordmann fir, together with a 15ft Christmas tree in the Crimson Drawing Room.

Sally Goodsir, curator of decorative arts at the Royal Collection Trust, said: “This year marks the bicentenary of the births of both Queen Victoria and Prince Albert. As they spent every one of their 20 married Christmases here at Windsor Castle, we decided that this year offered a chance to celebrate their marriage through a special display of gifts exchanged by the pair each Christmas.

“Next door in the state dining room, visitors will also be able to enjoy a table set with silver gilt from the grand service, which Victoria and Albert would have used when entertaining at the castle in the 1840s and 1850s.”

The castle is open to the public from 10am -4.15pm. Last entrance is 90 minutes prior to closing time.

Windsor Castle will keep the festive celebrations running throughout the month by hosting Christmas-themed arts and crafts workshops for families every Saturday.

Tomorrow (Saturday) A Victoria Yuletide will give families a special cookery demonstration from food historian Annie Gray alongside decoration and candle-making workshops.