More than 5,000 people attend Reindeer Parade in Windsor

The annual Reindeer Parade attracted more than 5,000 residents and tourists to Windsor as Santa and his sleigh rode through the town.

The procession started from the Castle at Advance Gate and was led by the Egham Band.

Cairngorm reindeer pulled the sleigh carrying Santa and his two worker elves, Chloe Walker, four, and her two-year-old brother Flynn.

“It was a fantastic afternoon,” said Paul Roach, Windsor, Eton and Ascot town manager.

“We have in excess of 5,000 people in attendance along the route and several hundred attended the Reindeer Gallery in Windsor Yards.”

Chloe and Flynn’s father Kerrin Walker said: “I own the Vision Express Franchise in Windsor Yards and was approached by the centre to see if our two children would like to join Santa on his sleigh, on what is always an incredibly well turned out day in Windsor.

“They both had an amazing experience, loved getting dressed up and meeting Santa and his reindeers.”

The parade marched through St Albans Street, into Park Street and the High Street, past the Parish Church and Windsor Guildhall before finishing in Windsor Yards behind the back entrance of Daniels.

Santa and his reindeer were accompanied by elves – all students from Eton Wick School – who walked behind the sleigh on its procession through the town.

Children then had the opportunity to get a selfie with Santa and reindeer at the Reindeer Gallery outside Windsor Yards.

“We had free face painting and free sweetie goodie bags handed out by centre staff and chocolate golden coins were handed out by the team at Ascot Racecourse,” said Paul.

The Windsor Yards management team added: “The Reindeer Parade was a great success, everyone in the town had a memorable day.

“A special thank you to everyone involved, it certainly feels like Christmas.”