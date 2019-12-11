Resident hits out at Radian Housing Group for demanding she removes Christmas wreath

A frustrated resident has hit out a housing organisation after she was told to remover her Christmas wreath as it posed a fire risk.

Samantha Kruszczak, who lives at the top floor of a three-storey block of flats in Hanover Way told the Express that her husband Jacek found a notice from the Radian Group, who stamped to their wreath earlier this month.

Samantha said: “It is not very Christmassy. I think they should have been more festive about how they dealt with this.”

The notice said the couple had 48 hours to remove the wreath themselves or it would be taken into storage and would not be available for collection for one calendar month.

“The notice is a fire hazard itself,” said Samantha, who mentioned before this year she had never had any trouble hanging a wreath on her door.

“One part of me understands why they did it and the other part thinks they handled it badly,” she added.

Addressing the complaints, Sandra Theckston, assistant director of housing at the Radian Group, said: “The festive period is a time to celebrate and we want all our residents to have a happy and safe Christmas.

“Our policies are always designed in the best interests of customer safety, and our commitment to keeping communal areas clear applies at all times of the year including the holiday season.

“This approach is based on the advice of fire and rescue services and ensures that communal areas are free of any items that could continue the spread of fire or impede safe evacuation of a building in the event of a fire.

“We have taken, and continue to take, steps to communicate our policy to all our residents and appreciate their cooperation in helping to keep everyone safe by ensuring communal areas are kept clear all year round.”