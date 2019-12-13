Windsor resident calls on council to do more about air pollution

Concerns have been raised about air pollution levels in the town, with one resident calling on the council to do more to educate people on the steps they can take to improve it.

Diesel free days, banning cars where pollution is particularly severe and asking drivers not to leave the engines on when stationary are among the suggestions Tom Wigley, of Clewer Hill, has put forward.

Air pollution levels around schools are a particular concern for Mr Wigley, who raised the issue at the Windsor Town Forum on Wednesday, November 27.

His concerns were echoed by Cllr Helen Price (The Borough First, Clewer & Dedworth East).

She said: “For many years now I have been concerned at the impact of poor air quality.

“It concerns me how many schools sit within Air Quality Management Areas.”

These are defined geographical areas where air pollution levels are or are likely to exceed national air quality objectives.

At Windsor Town Forum councillors discussed the latest Windsor air quality report which suggested the town’s air quality is improving and pollution levels across the borough are reducing by about 20 per cent.

The Royal Borough report revealed the national objective for nitrogen dioxide (NO2) levels was exceeded in Arthur Road and at two sites in Imperial Road and St Leonard’s Road.

Coaches have since been banned from turning right onto Arthur Road when leaving Windsor Coach Park.

Cllr Samantha Rayner (Con, Eton and Castle), deputy leader of the council, said the council was taking steps to improve air quality.

She said: “We are working hard at putting more electric car points in Windsor and monitoring traffic flow.

“We are also doing lots of work with biodiversity and are encouraging people to have more plants as this can help absorb carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide.”

The council is also hoping to encourage the use of bicycles.