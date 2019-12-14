Sir Michael Parkinson joins Men's Matters Christmas lunch

Sir Michael Parkinson and Cllr Samantha Rayner were among the guests at the Men’s Matters Christmas lunch at the Bird Hills Golf Centre on Monday.

Men’s Matters was founded in Windsor in 2017 to provide companionship and a sense of community to older men. It has since established other groups across the borough.

Cllr Rayner said: “I’m thrilled that, as a trustee of the Prince Philip Trust Fund and deputy leader of the Roy-al Borough, I can support a really strong and valuable group in our community.”

Men’s Matters hosts drop-in centres on Mondays, except bank holidays, from 2pm-4pm at All Saints Church in Dedworth Road.