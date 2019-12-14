Memory Christmas tree helps residents connect with lost loved ones

A special Christmas tree at Sutherland Grange in Maidenhead Road aims to help residents feel more connected to lost loved ones during the festive season.

Messages can be tied to the memory tree while families and friends can come together to sing carols.

Cllr Jon Davey (Ind, Clewer & Dedworth West) worked to have the tree installed following a suggestion from a Dedworth resident.

“Christmas is a time of year which can be particularly hard when there are loved ones who are sadly no longer physically with us,” he said.

“Still in our hearts, we might often speak to them in our heads throughout the year and Christmas gives us the perfect time to give them our focus for a few days.”

The metal-framed tree, which has hundreds of lights, was provided by Stewart McPherson at the Windsor Garden Centre.

Cllr Davey added: “Memory trees have also become popular as places to capture special memories of loved ones, where family and friends take a card and write their memory or message on the card and tie it to the tree.

“So we created a celebration or thanksgiving area around our Christmas tree where people can write a note and peg it to the string we have placed there.”