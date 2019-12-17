Travel back to the Victorian era at Busy Buttons' 'The Little Great Exhibition'

Busy Buttons Creative Studio is celebrating the 200th anniversary of Queen Victoria’s birth with ‘The Little Great Exhibition.’

The Great Exhibition – also known as the Crystal Palace – was opened by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert in 1851.

The creative studio in Windsor Yards will offer supporting creative workshops ‘as we all join in celebrating, learning and sharing our enthusiasm of the Victorian Age in its many aspects,’ said Louella Fernandez-Lempiäinen, CEO of Busy Buttons CORE.

“This is a free opportunity offered thanks to many charitable heritage organisations, historians and heritage enthusiasts,” she added.

Busy Button’s little Great Exhibition will take residents on a journey through a collection of Sikh Art, discover what it takes to be a Royal bodyguard at the Household Cavalry Museum and learn about Queen Victoria’s circus from professional storyteller Olivia Armstrong.

Educational workshops will be hosted by Busy Buttons through the exhibition which runs until Sunday, February 2 at 3-5 Windsor Yards.

Visit www.busybuttons.org/ for more information.