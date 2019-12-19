Live Nativity at Windsor Methodist Church brings Christmas story to life

The live nativity was a ‘joyful day’ for residents across the borough who attended the special event at Windsor Methodist Church on Saturday.

Greeted by an innkeeper in the church’s Cornerstone Chapel, more than 400 visitors walked into a makeshift stable complete with straw-covered floor while real donkeys, sheep, goats and hens stood outside.

“We had a busy but joyful day once again and there was such a lovely atmosphere,” said event organiser Sue Trout.

The three-hour event relived the Christmas story and the birth of Jesus as children and adults dressed up as their favourite nativity character from angels, wise men, shepherds and Mary and Joseph.