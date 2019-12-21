Windsor Old People's Welfare Association enjoy Christmas lunch

Members and volunteers at Windsor Old People’s Welfare Association enjoyed a Christmas lunch to celebrate another year at the charity.

About 80 people attended the festive event at the King George VI Day Centre on Tuesday alongside The Mayor Cllr Sayonara Luxton.

A raffle helped raise money for the charity and included hampers, meals out, tickets for Ascot Racecourse and table mats donated by the Queen.

“We made sure our members won awards this year,” said Allan Pirrie, volunteer and trustee at Windsor Old People’s Welfare Association, after some members were disgruntled when they failed to win prizes at last year’s Christmas raffle.

The charity helps feed and entertain members, bringing in professional performers to play classic, old music and organising craft mornings.

Volunteers also help by engaging members in long conversations.

“They are wonderful,” said Allan. “Without them it would be very difficult to run the charity which only has two paid members of staff.”

Visit http://kinggeorgevidaycentre.com/ to find out more about Windsor Old People’s Welfare Association.