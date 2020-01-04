Legoland to build new ‘headline ride’ if plans are approved

A new ‘headline ride’ could be built at Lego-land if proposals are approved next week.

A planning application submitted by the theme park in August, dubbed ‘Project Rex’, states it aims to redevelop the

Adventure Land section of the park, which currently contains the Squid Surfer ride, several small kiosks and games, and restaurant Harbourside Fish and Chips.

The application seeks to construct two new rides, play equipment and both hard and soft landscaping.

Council officers have recommended that councillors meeting at the Windsor Urban Development Management Panel on Wednesday defer and delegate the application to the head of planning.

To view the application, search for reference number 19/02007/FULL.

Also at Wednesday’s meeting, councillors will discuss proposals to use land at Datchet Common in Horton Road as a gypsy and traveller site.

The application, which consists of nine residential pitches, five amenities blocks and one warden block, alongside a play area, entrance gates and parking, has been recommended for refusal.

Wednesday’s meeting will take place in York House, Windsor, at 7pm.